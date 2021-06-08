IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.20 and last traded at $91.80. Approximately 1,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.60.

IGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of -1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $470,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

