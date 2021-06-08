IHT Real Estate Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $37,981.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $824,231.70 and $37,981.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00025763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.14 or 0.00960729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.19 or 0.09452747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049680 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

