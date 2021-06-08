iHuman (NYSE:IH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iHuman (NYSE:IH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.12 million-34.65 million.

iHuman stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32. iHuman has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

