Illuvium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $774,324.00 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $58.03 or 0.00172978 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $37.85 million and $774,324.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00064970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00244799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00226527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.27 or 0.01237937 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,582.52 or 1.00111493 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.