Image Scan (LON:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.30

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 1284564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35.

About Image Scan (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.