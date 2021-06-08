ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Cap of $326,290.92

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $326,290.92 and $241,909.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,206,785 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

