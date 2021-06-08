Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Financial Analysis

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 25.71% 15.07% 5.95% Immunocore N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Immunocore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 442.33%. Immunocore has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunocore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Immunocore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.23 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.31 Immunocore $38.67 million 44.16 -$95.14 million ($3.58) -11.06

Immunocore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Immunocore on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, SCLC, endometrial, ovarian, and breast cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V, an ImmTAV product candidate targeting a HIV gag antigen that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

