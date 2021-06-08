Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.03. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.95, with a volume of 28,725 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.06 million and a PE ratio of -495.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

