Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.35). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 241,855 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 784.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider Till Vestring acquired 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

