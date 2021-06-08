Indorse Token Price Reaches $0.0138 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $517,185.30 and $1,901.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00026243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.00976574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.82 or 0.09543821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050096 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

