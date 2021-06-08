Inex Project Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 1,048.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Inex Project has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00065504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00249841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00229389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.01191731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,866.53 or 0.99856668 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Buying and Selling Inex Project

