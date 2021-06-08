Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1,787,164 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFI. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

