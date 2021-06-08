Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.63

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 11844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.