ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of ING opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

