ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th.
Shares of ING opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
