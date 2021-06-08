Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.78 or 0.00023752 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $214.29 million and $36.27 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.29 or 0.00943335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.39 or 0.09340188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050132 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,530,078 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

