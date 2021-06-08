Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $781,324.85 and $5,030.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

