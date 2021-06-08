Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$20.75. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$20.68, with a volume of 209,595 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

