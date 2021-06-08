Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 13,384 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $94,089.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $88,530.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $22,459.50.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $187,569.12.

Innodata stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 270,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,712. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a P/E ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

