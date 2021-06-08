Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE:INO.UN traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.21. 65,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.09 and a 12 month high of C$10.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.88.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

