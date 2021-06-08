Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.25

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 61776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.96.

INO.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$331.46 million and a P/E ratio of -31.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

