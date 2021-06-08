Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases 518 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 304,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

