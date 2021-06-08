Insider Buying: Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 83,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 524.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 54,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

