Insider Buying: CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CFO Acquires 31,130 Shares of Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CFO Jonathan W. Byers bought 31,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,314 shares in the company, valued at $907,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CCLP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 92,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.86. CSI Compressco LP has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.92 million. Analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.