Insider Buying: Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Acquires 32,967 Shares of Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EVA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 183,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,377. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 747.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth $231,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth $10,999,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.