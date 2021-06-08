Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Acquires 5,850 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 1,470 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,818.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,797. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $95.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Limbach by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

