Insider Buying: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

NYSE:RRD remained flat at $$6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,187. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.77.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 381,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

