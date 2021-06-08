Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Buys 430 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,501.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 86,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $699.58 million, a P/E ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 251.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

