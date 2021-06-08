Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WTBA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

