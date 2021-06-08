Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 246,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,831. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.55 million, a P/E ratio of 388.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.