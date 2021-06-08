Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 1,665 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $579,603.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,033.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANET stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.72. The company had a trading volume of 384,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.36. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $357.32.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.