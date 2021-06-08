Insider Selling: Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP Sells 27,107 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,746. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -1.67.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Athersys by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.