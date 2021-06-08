Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 1,580 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82.

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. 588,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,418. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Avalara by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

