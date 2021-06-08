Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,683. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,787,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

