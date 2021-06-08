Insider Selling: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,487,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BDR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 561,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,589. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.