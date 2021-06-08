Insider Selling: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,865. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

