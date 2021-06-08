Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells 37,594 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. 4,259,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.