Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. 721,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,132. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 314.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

