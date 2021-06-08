Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Sells 1,231 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 41,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $670.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 883.7% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

