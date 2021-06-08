Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $428,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 265,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,057. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

