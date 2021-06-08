Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells 5,051 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQIX traded up $21.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $816.66. 619,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,485. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

