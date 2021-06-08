Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 3,388 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $2,112,125.00.

Five9 stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.32. The stock had a trading volume of 641,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

