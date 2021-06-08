Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Sells 20,300 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $207,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $92,350.80.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

PUCK remained flat at $$9.66 during trading on Tuesday. 916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,026. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $3,003,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $2,247,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

