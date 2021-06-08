Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 50,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251,904 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.