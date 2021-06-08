Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $88,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $22,459.50.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

Innodata stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 270,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,712. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 million, a P/E ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 2.08. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

