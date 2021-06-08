Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Sells 1,046 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. 309,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,578. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.01. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in iRobot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

