Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.69. 701,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,567. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

