Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells 19,622 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $740,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $881,556.68.

On Friday, May 7th, James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 331,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,379. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

