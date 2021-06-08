Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $1,193,040.00.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. 406,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,252. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.29. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,909.36 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,261,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.