Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells 7,561 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PRTK stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 518,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,709. The firm has a market cap of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.