Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Director Sells 3,637 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Director Eric Yanagi sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $18,366.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Yanagi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00.

PFMT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,945. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

